No complaint lodged over exposure of Kirinyaga DG: police

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Police say there has been no complaint filed over a video circulating on social media with regard to Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri.

According to Police Spokesman Charles Owino, they can only act once there is a complainant in the matter.

“Police have not received any report concerning an alleged assault of the Deputy Governor of Kirinyaga County, in Kakamega. Equally the Police Spokesperson has not issued any statement concerning the same,” he stated. “The video and the statement circulating in sections of social media on the same issue is strange to the police. Investigations are underway to arrest the author and present him/her before court.”

A video that surfaced on Tuesday has gone viral showing a man believed to be the Deputy Governor in a compromising situation with a woman surrounded by several men seen assaulting them.

There has been no formal statement from Kirinyaga County or the Deputy Governor himself.