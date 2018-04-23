NEMA orders Kiamaiko slaughterhouse shut for polluting Nairobi River

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The National Enviroment Management Authority has ordered the closure of the Kiamaiko slaugher house.

NEMA has given the reason that the slaughterhouse contributes to the pollution of Nairobi River which the national and county governments have committed to cleaning up.

The Communications manager Evans Nyabuto has told Capital Newsbeat that they will be enforcing compliance on Tuesday morning and that the slaughterhouse will remain shut until they comply with the set standards on proper effluent disposal.

The clean-up of the Nairobi River is part of a joint venture between the national and county government aimed at improving the capital city’s image.