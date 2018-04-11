Nairobi County owes Sh210mn to Nairobi Water

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 11-Nairobi County owes Sh210 million to Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for services offered.

The Company’s Managing Director Nahashon Muguna said failure by the county government to offset the debt is a major setback in the company’s operations.

Appearing before the Water and Sanitation Committee on Tuesday,Muguna said the County should make an effort and settle the debt in order to progress with other projects.

“We have are a problem of paying the contractors,most of the contractors stopped working last year so when we get that money we will pay our pending bills so that contractors can come back and finish projects,”He said.

He further put the Nairobi County Government on the spot over stalled boreholes projects that were to cost Sh 50 million.

In a previous agreement the National Government was to pay Sh 100 Million and NCWSC together with Nairobi County was to pay each Sh 50 Million.

Muguna revealed to the committee that the National Government and the company had already paid their part of the project.

In response,the County Executive Committee Member for Water and Environment Larry Wambua said he will put in effort to ensure that all the pending bills are cleared.

Currently there are only seven borehloes in Nairobi operating across all sub counties which poses a big challenge to the residents following water rationing witnessed in various parts of the city.

Last year Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said his government will drill at least one borehole in each of the 85 wards in Nairobi.

The aim of boreholes project was to assist in water supply to Nairobi residents.

Muguna urged the County Government to play its role and pay the remaining amount so that the project can kick off.

Muguna has on various occasions mentioned that water rationing in Nairobi will persist until 2026.

The completion of the Northern Collector Tunnel project in Murang’a and two other major dams in Kiambu by then will be able to meet water demands.

The Sh6.8 billion project whose construction started last year is expected to increase water supply by 140,000 cubic metres to Nairobi per day once completed.