Nairobi County gets machines to unclog drainage systems

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Nairobi County Government on Tuesday benefited from two storm water drain flushing machines from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development in a bid to help solve drainage problems in the capital city.

Speaking during the flag off, Transport and Urban Development Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said the unit is aimed at helping unclog drainage systems which has been a big challenge in the city during rainy season.

“We need to make sure that drainage systems are unclogged so that Kenyans do not suffer any more from flooding in the city and estates so this machine has come at the right time,” said Macharia.

Macharia said Machakos, Kajiado and Kiambu Counties will also benefit from this World Bank funded project of unblocking drainage systems in cities.

According to Macharia, the whole project costs around Sh500 million and Nairobi alone has been allocated 75 per cent of the money which is approximately Sh400 million because it’s the capital city.

Macharia further applauded Governor Mike Sonko for the ongoing beautification program and filling of potholes within the city.

Governor Sonko said the unit will go a long way in helping clean the city.

“The machines will work faster as no manual labour will be required. They will help clear the blocked drainage as the country is still expecting heavy rains,” said Sonko.

One pressure machine is estimated to cost of Sh25 million and is said to have the ability to remove all waste materials from the drainage leaving it clear for free flow of water.

Jiangxi Water and Hydropower Construction is the company in contract with the Nairobi Government to work on unblocking the drainages.

Other major projects under this project include the construction of fire stations along Kangundo Road and Waithaka.