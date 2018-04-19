Nairobi County to borrow lessons from Kigali

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Nairobi County Chief Inspectorate Peter Mbaya on Thursday said that County Government will take 300 people for bench marking in Rwanda to learn how to keep Nairobi organized and clean.

These will include boda boda operators, matatu crews and small scale traders.

“The selected group will go to Kigali Rwanda to borrow the best practices that has made it the cleanest city in Africa,” he said.

In a bid to decongest the city, Mbaya said the county is working on a plan on how to get rid of matatus, hawkers and boda bodas from the CBD.

Mbaya defended the ongoing demolitions in the county saying that adequate notices for vacating and relocating are always issued on time before the demolitions are done.

He said the demolitions are part of measures to bring order to the city.

“We first issue three months notice, then 24 hours before we undertake the demolition,” said Mbaya.

This follows public outcry over the recent demolitions that have been happening around the county.