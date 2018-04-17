Nairobi County Assembly to vet Chief Officers

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya ,Apr 17-The Nairobi County Assembly will Tuesday commence vetting Chief Officers appointed to various positions in the County Government.

Names of officers appointed by the County Public Service Board were submitted to the County Assembly for approval as required by the law.

The first one to be vetted will be the former County Secretary Leboo Ole Morintat who has been appointed to the Department of Public Service Management.

Others to be vetted include Fredrick Nzioki-Trade,Justus Kathenge Urban Planning ,Stephen Mwangi Lands and Mahat Jimale Public Health.

Others to be vetted on Wednesday and Thursday will be Newton Munene nominee for Finance and Economic Planning, Lydia Kwamboka County Attorney, David Makori Environment,Aaron Kibet ICT,Peter Makoha E-Government and Richard Kavemba Transport and Public Works among others.