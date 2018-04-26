We must be careful not to let idleness, lead our DGs astray: Ruto

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Deputy President William Ruto has called on governors to keep their deputies constructively engaged to ward off the idleness that could lead them astray.

He offered the advice in implicit reference to the Kirinyaga Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri whose illicit dalliance was document on camera.

“So to avoid the great risk of the devil engaging idle minds in your offices because you have kept your deputies jobless, it is important that the relationship between governors and their deputies is worked out so that the devil doesn’t have a space to use any idle mind to drive any evil agenda.”

Speaking in Kakamega where the Annual Devolution Conference is winding down, Ruto also made a tongue in cheek reference to the video.

“I want to caution you that it is unlawful to watch films that have not been sanctioned by the Kenya films classification board. Any reference to any films that were not authorised is reference to illegal material,” Ruto said to laughter.

The Kirinyaga Deputy Governor has since spoken out, apologising to his family and constituents for the shameful video that went viral. “I want to say that it is an episode that has brought a lot of shame.”

On a much more serious note, the Deputy President addressed the public perception of corruption in the counties saying timely responses to queries raised by the Auditor General and meticulous bookkeeping would be in everyone’s best interest.