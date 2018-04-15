Mudavadi sets sights on 2022 presidential race with Luhya unification bid

Shares

, NAKURU, Kenya, Apr 15 – Plans to merge Amani National Congress and Ford Kenya are underway, National Super Alliance co-principal Musalia Mudavadi said on Saturday.

Mudavadi said his party (ANC) and that of his co-principal Moses Wetangula would join forces to form a formidable force.

Speaking at Christian Brotherhood Church in Nakuru where graced the wedding of Benson Matete Mukhuyu and Leah Umusele Litunya, he said the two parties would also seek consolidation with other parties to gain a national look.

The ANC party leader dismissed claims that the unity was on ethnic lines saying that similar unities had been formed between Uhuru Kenyatta’s TNA and William Ruto’s URP to make Jubilee without so much hue and cry.

“Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party merged with Kivutha Kibwana’s Muungano Party to form the Wiper Democratic Movement and nobody said it was an ethnic or regional unity, why then is it different when it comes to ANC and Ford Kenya?” he posed.

On talks among some Luhya leaders about him joining forces with Baringo Senator Gideon Moi for the 2022 presidential race, Mudavadi said he was not in the meeting but quickly added that he was open to work with like-minded leaders for a better nation.

“I worked with Senator Moi in 2013 and I am open to work with him in the future. There is need to work together with leaders from all the regions for a more unified nation,” he said.

Mudavadi who was accompanied by ANC chairman, Kelvin Lunani and the leader of Christian Brotherhood Church Bishop Geoffrey Buliba, said NASA was still intact and working to regain its supporters’ confidence.

He commended the church for her concern in the country’s governance, calling out the wrongs by the government and giving direction.

“The Catholic Church bishops talked about vital issues that need to be addressed among them corruption, electoral justice, and reviewing the constitution in a bid to form an all-inclusive government,” he said.

He noted that the Anglican Church of Kenya through its leader, Bishop Jackson ole Sapit had issued a similar statement.

Mudavadi said the church could stand in as a guarantor in national dialogue to put the parties to task whenever they threatened to derail the process.