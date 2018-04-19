Members of Rigathi’s entourage face charges for assault on election observer

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault of a female election observer at Kiamariga police station on Wednesday during the Ruguru by-election.

Speaking to Capital FM News correspondent John Gathua on phone on Thursday morning, Mathira West police boss Kiptoo Birgen confirmed that the two were arrested and are being held at Kiamariga police station.

Martha Wanjiru Miano was assaulted on Wednesday after a confrontation with Mathira MPs Rigathi Gachagua’s handlers at Kiamariga police station where she had gone to report an alleged election malpractice.

Gachagua has distanced himself from the assault stating that even though some of the men who assaulted the lady are his supporters, they should be convicted in a court of law.

He however accused Miano of being a Maendeleo Chapchap supporter who was dishing out money under the pretence of observing the election.

He said that the Maendeleo Chapchap party leader Alfred Mutua had visited the county in “a mischievous way” also under the pretence of a benchmarking tour with his Executive.