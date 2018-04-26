Matiba’s wife and daughter eulogise him as fearless and generous

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – The late Kenneth Matiba’s second requiem service took place in Murang’a on Thursday and was attended by thousands of mourners- among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and Opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The service is occurred at the Ihura Stadium, in his rural backyard and his body was to be brought back to Nairobi ahead of a planned cremation at the Lang’ata Cemetery on Friday.

During the ceremony, his sister in law Alice Mwangi read his widow Edith’s tribute where she told of how she met Matiba while he was a student at Alliance High School and were together all the way to the Makerere University in Uganda.

“Though he graduated a year ahead of me, he somehow decided to stay on for another year to pursue his post graduate diploma in education while I completed by Bachelor’s Degree. While I don’t want to say that he stayed on for another year just to be with me, I am happy that he did,” she recalled.

His daughter Susan eulogized her father as fearless, one who was not afraid to correct and one who spent time and resources to make other people’s lives better.

“God gave a very special gift to or father, that was the gift of fearlessness. For surely, our father lived his life without fear. He was fearless in his relationships with all people. He was not afraid to show love and to demonstrate it to the fullest. He was not afraid to chide and to correct. He was not afraid to speak his mind,” he stated.

Earlier, the cortege carrying the body of the late Kenneth Matiba left Nairobi by road and snaked its way to Murang’a.

In the meantime, Human Rights Organisation Amnesty International Kenya stated that the Government should pay Sh1.5 billion awarded to Matiba in damages to his widow Edith for his illegal detention, as directed by an earlier ruling made by Justice Isaac Lenaola.

The organisation’s Executive Director Houghton Irungu stated that this will enhance democracy and reconciliation.

Supreme Court judge Isaac Lenaola awarded the amount last year for his illegal detention.

Justice Lenaola had also stated that the multiparty democracy hero was the founder, leader and power behind his flourishing business empire and that his detention led to the collapse of the business chain and deterioration of his health.