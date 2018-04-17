Matiangi welcomes civil society input in improving security sector

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has urged institutions within the criminal justice system to work together in a bid to enhance service delivery to the public.

Speaking when he opened the inaugural Annual National Policing Conference in Nairobi, the CS said it was necessary for all actors within the sector to change their attitude and instead embrace partnership.

While acknowledging the crucial role played by human rights organizations within the security sector, the CS committed to ensure that their views are taken into consideration more so on enhancing service delivery and professionalism.

“As a government we are willing to engage with the civil societies. We appreciate the work they do; we welcome their comments and we would like engaging with them even more,” Matiangi said.

He however challenged rights defenders to also focus on the positives in the security sector.

“We admit that there are mistakes in our department but the mistakes are not a true reflection of how the whole police department operates. The civil society organisations and media should change their attitude towards the police department and focus on the positive strides made each day. The civil societies should also engage in educating the public on how to exercise their constitutional rights to avoid confrontations with security officers,” the Interior CS asserted.

According to Amnesty International Director Houghton Irungu there was a great improvement within the sector in regard to service delivery.

He noted that the conviction of the rogue Githurai police officer charged with killing of a civilian was a clear example of positive steps to safeguarding human rights taken by the police department.

Irungu also challenged the police service to adopt technology since crime has become sophisticated with time.