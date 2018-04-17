Matiangi to meet top security chiefs on Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 17 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Tuesday meet with top security chiefs in Nairobi to discuss the state of security in the country.

The meeting dubbed the inaugural Annual National Policing Conference, will be held at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete, Nairobi and will also set goals to be met within a set period as part of efforts to address issues affecting the country.

Those invited include Regional Commissioners, Regional police commanders and various departmental directors under his ministry.

This will be the second such meeting this year as Matiangi seeks to set his agenda for the ministry.