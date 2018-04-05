Maraga denies existence of ‘evil clique’ of judicial officers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – Chief Justice David Maraga has denied claims by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi that an ‘evil clique’ of judicial officers walks the hallowed halls of the courts.

Maraga, in response to Matiangi’s allegation, advised those dissatisfied with court rulings to follow the laid down procedures for appeal.

When he appeared before Members of Parliament on Tuesday, Matiangi accused a clique of judges of working together with activists and their lawyers, to frustrate government.

“You can actually sell poison in this country because all you need is to go to court, get an order and put it on your door,” Matiangi said. And submitted as proof: “In the last 3 years, one civil society activist in Kenya has obtained nearly 30 court orders ex parte. In fact, he could even walk in today and say he wants an order for Cabinet Secretaries to commit suicide and he’ll get it.”

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday chastised Matiangi for the comments terming them “reckless” and defeatist of the unification agenda he and President Kenyatta seek to realise.

