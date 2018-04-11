Man arrested for allegedly defiling 4 children in Kibera

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – A man has been arrested for allegedly defiling four children on different dates in the past week in Nairobi’s Kibera slum.

According to police, one of the children aged 11 is in hospital after she was badly injured in the attack.

They say the others are 5, 7 and 8 years old.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Kilimani Police Station by locals who had learnt of the incidents long after they had happened.

Police say they are investigating to establish if there are more victims.

They stated that the suspect is being held and would be presented in court as investigations into the incident continue.