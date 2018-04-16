Maina Njoroge appointed IPOA Chief Executive

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Maina Njoroge has been appointed as the CEO of the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

Njoroge who was formerly the Director of Business Services at the institution was appointed unanimously by the eight board members.

“We are pleased to note that over 100 Kenyans applied for the position where Njoroge emerged the highest scoring candidate and a letter of appointment has since been issued to him to that effect,” the IPOA board says.

Njoroge has been responsible for developing operations, support processes and financial management procedures.

He has acted as the CEO on many occasions.

He has replaced Joel Mabonga who has proceeded on terminal leave pending his retirement on May 31.

His appointment averts a situation where the authority could have been plunged into a leadership crisis due to a lack of a clear succession plan.

This is after it emerged that the term of the IPOA Board will also be expiring on the midnight of the June 3.

The board will spend its remaining days preparing hand over reports and launch of the remaining regional offices.