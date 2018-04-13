What made headlines this past week

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Kenya’s gold medal drought at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia ended Thursday after youngster Wycliffe Kinyamal dethroned defending champion Nijel Amos of Botswana to bag gold in the 800m event.

This was Kenya’s seventh medal at the games with Stacy Ndiwa, Beatrice Chepkoech and Celliphine Chespol having delivered silver while Samuel Gathimba, Purity Kirui and Edward Zakayo delivered bronze earlier on.

Kenya got another chance to add its gold medal tally Friday afternoon in the 3,000m steeplechase final.

Olympic champion Conseslus Kipruto led compatriots World Junior champion Amos Kirui and Abraham Kibiwott to make a clean-sweep.

– CHILOBA SUES CHEBUKATI –

The supremacy war between Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Ezra Chiloba reached fever pitch this week after the later moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court challenging the decision to suspend him.

Chiloba states that he was not given an opportunity to defend the action.

He is also seeking to have the procurement misconduct claims against him disclosed.

Chiloba now wants temporary orders to allow him resume work after the Chebukati and a section of the commissioners sent him on compulsory leave to enable a comprehensive audit of issues of procurement at the polls body.

The court however declined to overturn the suspension pending hearing.

– MOI-RAILA HANDSHAKE –

The effects of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga continued being felt far and wide.

This time, the Opposition leaders visited retired President Daniel arap Moi at his home in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The two who have shared a political history including several incarcerations, due to the Opposition leader’s involvement in the 1982 failed coup and later in the 1990s push for multi-partyism.

Thursday’s two-hour closed-door talks were attended by Moi’s son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

Although details of their meeting remained scanty, a statement indicated that it was ostensibly to wish Mzee Moi well after his recent hospitalisation in Israel.

– DON vs TREASURY –

The stalemate between university dons and the government intensified this week as Members of Parliament attempted to mediate the industrial dispute caused by the non-payment of a Sh38 billion contained in a 2013 CBA.

University staff and the government traded blame when they appeared before the MPs looking into the cause of the on-going strike that has paralysed learning in public universities for a month now.

University Academic Staff Union Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga teamed up with vice-chancellors committee chairman Francis Aduol in blaming the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education for failing to table a counter offer.

However, Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge insisted that the ministry must carry out a payroll audit to establish the actual number of university employees and the cost of their compensation.