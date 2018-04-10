At least 15 dead as bus plunges into river

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 10 – Fifteen people died on Tuesday afternoon after the bus they were travelling in plunged into Siyapei River on the Narok-Mai Mahiu road.

According to authorities, the driver lost control of the bus while trying to avoid a head-on collision with an oncoming trailer.

Narok County Commissioner George Natembeya said more than 40 people were rushed to the Narok District Hospital, where they were undergoing treatment.

The afternoon accident, he said, occurred after the person who was controlling traffic near the bridge sent a wrong signal.

It occurred near a Standard Gauge Railway campsite.

“It is unfortunate that the accident happened…” the County Commissioner regretted.

The driver veered off the road just before he got to Siyapei Bridge.

The bus was travelling from Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County to Nairobi through the Narok road.