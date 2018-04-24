Lands Ministry urged to evaluate land tenure system

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The Ministry of Lands has been challenged to evaluate its land tenure system to help ensure sustainable urbanization and development in major Kenyan cities specifically Nairobi.

According to a survey carried out in 2016 by Global Land Tool Network (GLTN) a unit under UN Habitat, it established that by the year 2050 the world’s urban population will have doubled making urbanization one of the 21st century most transformative trends.

The study also established that although most of the countries had adopted the Millennium Development Goals in 2000 and improvements in the quality of life for informal settlement dwellers realized, there was still persistence of multiple forms of poverty, growing inequalities and environmental degradation.

Speaking to Capital FM News, UN Habitat Deputy Executive Director Aisa Kacyira noted that land was a key component for development in any country and needed proper management to avert conflict amongst people.

“Land is an invaluable asset that we need to plan for as it is a source of security issues and conflicts. Currently in African major cities the planning on the same is not effective. We therefore urge our member states to take up an interest on the same mostly in land governance. For instance, seventy percent of land in Africa is unregistered therefore it is already a source of conflict,” she said.

Kacyira further stated that as much the governance of land systems in urban cities lies with the government, land management was a collective role for all members of the society.

She quoted efforts by members of Muungano Welfare in Kibera, Nairobi as a perfect example of how a well planned land tenure system in the society can help in land management.

“If people are empowered and training done to the people it will help find solution to the existing problems. We were inspired by youths in the Mashimoni in Kibera who through the Muungano Welfare are effectively managing land in the area. They have ensured the security in the area is maintained and everything is operational by having a clear system that identifies land owners and occupants in the area,” Kacyira said.

She added that there was need to ensure productivity of the land in Nairobi and noted most of the city residents were concentrated in informal areas leaving large areas of the lands unoccupied and underutilized.

Speaking to the press at the UN offices, Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney said her office was working to resolve the existing land issues in the country as a way of ensuring development.

The CS further added that reforming of land policies would play a key role in the realization of the big four agenda. She also said a lot needed to be done to ensure land legal frame work conformed with the constitution.

“We have several bills and acts that we want to put in place to ensure the land policies are in line with the constitution. We plan to enact the land act, land regulation act and the community land act which we are working towards its enactment before June this year,” Karoney said.

The CS also welcomed all land stakeholders to work together and avoid working in competition as a way of ensuring that land reforms were realized.