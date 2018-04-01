Lands information and transfers to go digital on Tuesday

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Online land information management systems at the Ministry of Lands will be rolled out countrywide on Tuesday.

In a public notice, Lands Principal Secretary Nicholas Muraguri says digital roll-out will improve services and increase transparency at the Land Registry and eliminate reduce fraud.

The Lands Ministry closed the Nairobi and Central Registries at Ardhi House for the last two weeks in order to clean up records and validate data.

Services to go online include transfer of ownership (transfer of lease and transfer of land, payment and issuance of land rent clearance certificates, payment of stamp duty, registration fees, consent fees, application and withdrawal of caution, registration of land documents and searches.

Issuance of consent for transfer and charge will be created automatically upon application.

All property owners in Nairobi with titles under the repealed Registered Land Act and repealed Registration of Titles Act who wish to make transactions on their land are required to access their details online.

They have to confirm their land is listed in their profile under the ‘Manage Property’ menu by logging into LIMS via the eCitizen portal, if it is not, they need to validate it.

“Any party holding documents ready for registration and was locked out by the closure of the registries should present them by Friday, April 13, 2018. Citizens are highly encouraged to process their transactions online as it ensures genuine transactions, efficiency, accountability and reduces fraud,” read the Notice from the Ministry.