KNUT to hold delegates conference on Sossion ouster

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is due to hold a delegates’ conference on Wednesday to discuss the ouster of Wilson Sossion as the union’s Secretary General.

The meeting will come ahead of a press conference by Sossion and he is also expected to respond to the matter.

“KNUT delegates to meet today (Wednesday) at Ufungamano at 10am to oust SG Sossion,” the notice from the union delegates stated.

There has been simmering tension in the giant union after Sossion and 10 other elected leaders were urged to quit trade unions by the government.

In December last year during a union meeting, trouble started after some delegates from central Kenya demanded his resignation.

The more than 500 teachers started by chanting and singing songs denouncing the nominated ODM MP.

The teachers stormed the meeting and disrupted it.

Amid the chaos, factions formed fast— with Rift Valley and western Kenya delegates defending Sossion.

The meeting took a political angle after a section of Rift Valley delegates said they will defend their kin.

They also threw bottles and chairs at one another and, at some point, the confrontation degenerated into fist fights.