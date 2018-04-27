KFCB bans local film ‘Rafiki’ over homosexual theme

Shares

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 27 – The Kenya Film Classification Board has banned a local film titled 'Rafiki' due to it homosexual theme.

The Board’s Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua said on Friday the film should not be distributed, exhibited or broadcast anywhere in the country since it will be a breach of the law for anyone found in possession of the movie.

He says the film that was submitted to the Board for examination and classification early this month contains homosexual scenes.

“It is important to note that the producers of the film in contravention of Section 7 of the Films Act altered the script which they submitted for licensing to the film licensing section of the board without permission as required by the law,” he said.

Addressing journalists, Mutua accused the director of the film for sneaking some elements of scenes that were not in the original script.

He said the director had promised to delete the offensive parts but later dropped the idea giving the Board the go-ahead to make their ruling.

Mutua announced that the Board will pursue the legal means to hold the producers accountable for making material alterations to the script.

He has accused some foreign agencies of promoting films in the country that does not respect the culture of the nation.

“We must think about the future of this country, the power of film to change opinion and perceptions about who we are, our cultures, and how the future of this country will look like if you are allowed to promote cultures that are not in keeping with our dominant values,” he asserted.