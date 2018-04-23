Kenyans urged to turn up at Matiba funeral services

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 23 – Kenyans have been asked to come out in large numbers and attend funeral services for the late Kenneth Matiba.

The committee spearheading the burial arrangements for the second announced that there were two public funeral services to be held this week.

The first service is set to be held on Wednesday at the All Saints Cathedral followed by another at Ihura Stadium, Murang’a County on Thursday.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, Transport and infrastructure Cabinet Secretary James Macharia said those willing to attend the service on Wednesday should be seated by 10.30am with the procession set to leave Lee Funeral Home earlier in the morning.

“On Wednesday from Lee Funeral we shall turn right towards Haile Selassie Avenue then through Uhuru Park to All Saints Cathedral. Thursday the procession starts at Lee Funeral through Forest Road to Thika Road and to Ihura Stadium,” Macharia explained.

He said more on the funeral arrangements will be communicated later as the committee worked towards organizing a befitting send off for the democracy hero.

Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata who described Matiba as Murang’a County hero requested residents to come out in large numbers on Thursday and mourn Matiba who was a once a Member of Parliament there.

“I want to urge all the residents of Murang’a to come out in large numbers and give Matiba a hero’s sending off. He has done a lot for the people of this county when he served as an MP for the period 1979 to 1997,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Matiba’s son Raymond sent his regards to Kenyans for the overwhelming support accorded to the family during this period.

Matiba who has been described by many as the father of democracy in Kenya due to his struggle for multi-party democracy in the 1990s died on April 15 aged 85.

The veteran politician had been ailing for several years since he suffered a stroke while in detention during the struggle for multi-partyism.