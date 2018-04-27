John Macharia, son to business mogul SK Macharia, dies in road accident

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – Royal Media Services proprietor SK Macharia has lost his son in a road accident that occurred in Nairobi Thursday night.

The deceased, John Macharia, was pronounced dead at the Karen Hospital where he had been rushed for emergency treatment following the 10pm accident.

Police say John was driving his Porsche 911 that collided with a Land Cruiser on the Southern bypass.

He was a director at Directline Assurance Company.

John was arrested and charged with drink-driving two years ago when he was involved in an accident on Waiyaki Way.