Issack Hassan sues LSK tribunal over delayed ruling on complaint

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Issack Hassan has sued the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Disciplinary Tribunal over the inordinate delay to determine a four year complaint against him.

Under a certificate of urgency, Hassan wants the misconduct complaint quashed for contravening his rights to administrative action.

Hassan claims the complaint is premised on ulterior motives and was from the outset wrongly admitted as a professional conduct issue.

The dispute arises from a partnership whose shares he sold to the remaining partners.

According to Hassan, failure by the tribunal to resolve the matter which he has since lodged an objection has made him live in anxiety and is highly prejudiced. “The four year delay is unacceptable, unjust and amounts to denial of justice.”