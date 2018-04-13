Iringo denies he plans to decline board appointment

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Former Internal Security Principal Secretary Mutea Iringo has dismissed claims that he is contemplating to decline appointment to the National Cereals and Produce Board Chairmanship.

Iringo criticized the reports being circulated online saying he cannot decline being chairman of such a strategic grain body.

“How can anyone purport to know what I am contemplating yet I have not talked to them? Are they mind-readers? I am clearly very honoured by the appointment and anyone saying anything to the contrary doesn’t know what they are talking about,” he said.

Iringo further said his appointment is a great honor to the Meru Community, where he comes from.

He pledged to do everything possible to ensure that National Cereals Produce Board helps President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government achieve food security one of the Big Four socio-economic pillars.