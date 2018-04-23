IEBC says Chebukati quit letter fake

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has termed as fake, a letter doing rounds on social media purporting Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has resigned.

Through its Twitter handle, the Commission dismissed the letter supposedly addressed to President Uhuru Kenyatta by Chebukati.

In the fake letter, Chebukati was quoted as saying that he had opted to quit citing the recent resignation of three Commissioners that has left the poll agency without the requisite quorum to convene plenary meetings.

The IEBC Act sets the quorum for commission-sanctioned resolutions at five.

Following the resignation of Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, and Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya, the IEBC has been left with three Commissioners namely Chebukati, Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu.