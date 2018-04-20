House poorer for Kipchoim’s demise, Speaker Muturi mourns

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has mourned immediate former Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim who passed away on Friday morning following a long battle with stomach cancer.

In his message of condolences to the family, the House Speaker said Kipchoim was an astute politician who fought all odds and captured the Baringo South Constituency by trouncing her male colleagues in the 2013 General Election.

“The late Kipchoim was a focused member in matters to do with her constituents as she was very concerned about the security situation in the area which has been bedeviled by insecurity over the years,” Muturi said as he condoled with the Kipchoim family and Baringo South constituents.

He said the departed MP was passionate about matters to do with sanitation and the security situation in her area which is prone to cattle rustling.

Muturi said her constituents rewarded her hard work by re-electing her even though she was admitted to hospital and never got time to campaign.

“After being elected for the first time in 2013 she was diagnosed with stomach cancer and has been in and out of hospital since then. However, the late legislator must have been very close to her people and her work paid off in the last general election where she was elected while she was admitted in hospital.”

“She never even had time to campaign because of her illness and by virtue of the fact that she got elected in predicament goes on to indicate the love her people had in her and the work she had done for them; that is why they voted her back,” read the Speaker’s message of condolence.

The House Speaker said the National Assembly had lost a significant voice as the country embarks on enacting the equitable gender representation legislation.

“It is unfortunate that the late Kipchoim has left us at this critical moment when Parliament is trying to grapple with the issue of the two-third gender rule. I strongly believe she would have been of great help in this matter since matters of gender were equally very close to her heart,” he said.