House Committee to meet with Chebukati, remaining commissioners

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 18 – The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) will on Wednesday meet with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman and the two remaining commissioners at the body to chart the way forward for the body whose operations have been crippled following the resignation of four commissioners.

Chebukati and his team are expected to explain to MPs the challenges facing the commission and proposals for reconstitution.

The committee will also be exploring ways of creating a long-lasting mechanism of recruiting commissioners.

The National Assembly is set to embark on the process of amending the First Schedule of the IEBC Act to provide for the constitution of a selection panel to oversee the vetting of new commissioners.

House Majority Leader Aden Duale said, the House Committee will move with speed to set the amendment in motion.

Duale pointed out that the commission as currently constituted cannot discharge its mandate since it has fallen short of the requisite quorum of five commissioners, with 4 out of 7 commissioners having resigned so far.

According to Duale, the process of amending the First Schedule could take about fifty days.

In his statement following the resignation of Vice-Chairperson Consolata Nkatha, and Commissioners Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya, Chebukati had asked the National Assembly to enact legislation to provide for recruitment of commissioners subsequent to the first appointment in the event a vacancy occurs.