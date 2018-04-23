Gusii leaders lobby DP Ruto to pick Matiangi as 2022 running mate

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kisii Members of Parliaments have endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi to be Kenya’s Deputy President in 2022.

South Mugirango Member of parliament, Silvanus Osoro says the Gusii community has proved their loyalty to other communities and 2022 they are going for the second top most seat.

He asked the Deputy President William Ruto to consider Matiangi come 2022, since he has shown his capability.

“The community has good leaders who have proved and taken this country forward hence it’s time we be considered for this top slot in the government,” he said.

“We as the Gusii community we have been supporting other communities for long it’s time for them to return back the ball to us,” he noted.

He said the Gusii community has put strategies in place to speak in one voice through their votes in the coming General Election.

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga said that Gusii leaders are fully behind Matiangi for the deputy president slot.

Matiangi who was present kept off the debate only asking Kisii leaders to put aside their political differences and serve the people, since the country was now united.