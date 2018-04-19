Govt suspends Mwea resettlement in Kirinyaga and Embu counties

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The government has suspended the Mwea resettlement exercise in Kirinyaga and Embu counties.

The suspension followed consultations between Interior and Lands Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi and Farida Karoney.

Interior Ministry Spokesperson Mwenda Njoka announced it via Twitter saying the suspension was immediate.

More than 2,000 settlers on early this week denounced leaders supporting controversial subdivision of the Mwea settlement scheme into 7,232 parcels.

They said they were not involved and demanded the subdivision be carried out afresh.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru had also opposed the resettlement and warned that the move will explode and result in bloodshed because Kikuyu elders from Kirinyaga County were not involved.