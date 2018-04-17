Governor Mutua reads riot act to county employees over graft

Shares

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 17 – Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua on Tuesday met all county employees and warned them against corruption and laxity.

Mutua said ghost workers will be weeded out of the payroll while telling county workers to focus on service delivery.

He said inept senior servants will not be tolerated insisting that all county officials must deliver in their departments.

“They should offer servant leadership and shun being bossy,” Mutua said while launching an audit of all county employees at the Machakos people’s park.

Mutua assured the workers that their welfare will be looked at adding that allowances and promotions will be top on his agenda with the main aim of motivating staff to deliver better services.

Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, County Secretary Francis Mwaka ,county ministers ,chief officers and directors were also present.

Maliti said the audit exercise was noble and will identify the number of employees in the county’s payroll.

Mutua urged the workers to support his government in a bid to enable him deliver his pledges while reiterating his plan to run for the presidency come the 2022 elections.

“I am hopeful that I will be in statehouse come 2022. I urge you to support my bid,”said Mutua.

The Machakos Governor has been crisscrossing the country in a bid to popularize his presidential bid and his party, Maendeleo Chap Chap.