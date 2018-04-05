Flight returns to Singapore after bomb hoax

Shares

, Singapore, Singapore, Apr 5 – A flight operated by budget airline Scoot was Thursday escorted back to Singapore by fighter jets after a bomb hoax and a passenger was arrested.

The plane bound for Hat Yai in southern Thailand landed safely at Changi Airport at 3:23 pm (0723 GMT) just over two hours after it had taken off, said an airline statement.

It was escorted by two Singapore air force fighter jets, said Scoot, the budget arm of Singapore Airlines. The Straits Times newspaper said this was usual procedure for such incidents.

“Scoot flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai has returned to Changi Airport due to an alleged bomb threat on board… All aboard the aircraft were safe, including six crew members,” the airline statement said.

It added that the flight had been retimed to 6:30pm.

“Three passengers were offloaded for follow on investigation and we are working closely with the authorities to ensure the safety of our guests,” Scoot added.

Police confirmed that a 41-year-old man had been arrested for making a false bomb threat. He was travelling with two others.

A source close to the investigation told AFP that the man is Singaporean.

“Police have checked the plane and the baggages of the passenger that made the bomb threat and his two travelling companions and found no threat,” the statement said.