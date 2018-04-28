Five dead in Murang’a landslide following heavy rains

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Five people have died after a landslide in Murang’a County following heavy rains Friday night.

Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria has urged the residents residing near rivers and landslide-prone areas to relocate and move to higher grounds.

He has also suspended activities around quarries to avoid loss of life.

The landslide, which stretched for over a kilometre affected a tea farm where the five were residing.

Heavy rains continue to pound several parts of the country leaving a trail of destruction both on human and property.

Meanwhile, the military has been deployed to Kilifi to airlift hundreds of families marooned by floods following heavy rains there.

Several houses were submerged by the waters exposing villagers to risk as others clung to trees, leaving women, children and the elderly in extreme danger of being washed away.

The Kenyan military says it will continue to cooperate with other authorities in situations of emergency and disaster as part of its role.

The heavy rains have displaced thousands and rendered many roads impassable.