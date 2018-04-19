Environment PS Sunkuli gets down to business of cleaning up Nairobi River

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Environment Principal Secretary Charles Sunkuli and his Housing counterpart Charles Waweru will on Thursday inspect the Nairobi River Restoration Command Center in preparation for a major cleanup operation.

Following this, they will lead the operation to clean up the Michuki Park next to the Globe Roundabout off Kijabe Street.

The team leading the regeneration of Nairobi last week committed to ambitious timelines for the delivery of key services, ranging from garbage collection to launching a mortgage refinance company.

Cabinet Secretaries and Principal Secretaries working on the project vowed to hand in their resignation to the President while County Executive Committee (CEC) members will hand in their resignation to the governor should they fail to deliver in their mandate.

The team said garbage would be cleared from all 85 electoral wards in Nairobi within 30 days, and a cleanup of Nairobi River would also start.

More ambitiously, the team will oversee the launch of the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, which is at the heart of delivering affordable housing.

Affordable housing is part of the President’s Big Four agenda of putting a roof over many more Kenyans heads, availing healthcare, ensuring no one goes hungry, and creating jobs by growing manufacturing.

Nairobi, alone, is projected to provide 200,000 new affordable homes under this programme.

Agreements with financial institutions on funding 100,000 units are expected to be signed in 90 days.