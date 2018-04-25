Education policy makers gather in Nairobi for continental conference

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed has urged the education policy makers on the continent to come up with reforms that will give future generations a competitive edge globally.

Amina said this when she officially opened a Pan-African high level conference on education on Wednesday, whose main focus will be inclusion and gender equality, digital technology in education and the role of education in development in the 21st century.

“The discussions will revolve around challenges and coming up with monitoring mechanisms that will help all African countries improve their education system,” she said.

She said the conference is key to coming up with educations reforms needed to achieve the 2030 agenda for the sustainable development goals.

However, she noted that the education sector has made tremendous strides; among them the introduction of competence based curriculum which is undergoing national piloting and the introduction of the National Education Management Information System (NEMIS) in primary and secondary schools.

This year, the government introduced the free day secondary school programme seeking to ensure 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary education.

The conference titled Bridging Continental and Global Education Frameworks for the Africa We Want, will identify challenges and opportunities in the further alignment of educational systems in view of ensuring transformative education for Africa.

In a bid to support the continent’s development vision, African countries adopted the Continental Strategy for Education in Africa (CESA).

The Conference will also provide a forum to share progress, success stories and lessons learnt by Member States, review mechanisms for coordination and monitoring of SDG4 and CESA 16-25 agendas.

Kenya is hosting the conference in collaboration with UNESCO and African Union.