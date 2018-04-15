Driver responsible for Kasarani Shell petrol station fire apprehended

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 – The motorist who caused a fire that razed a Shell Petrol station in Kasarani on Saturday morning has been arrested.

According to the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), the fire was ignited when a driver who fueled at the station sped off while the pump was still inside the tank opening.

A situation which led to the pump being disconnected from the anchorage and being dragged for about 30 metres.

“Friction between the ground and the pump produced sparks which ignited a fire that quickly spread. The driver has since been apprehended by the police.

“At about 7.25am, the Nairobi County Fire Brigade arrived on site and extinguished the fire,” the ERC statement reads.

The Commission has advised all motorists to adhere to the advisory to switch off their engines while fueling as this will ensure safety standards are adhered to.

Vivo Energy said that the station has since been closed.