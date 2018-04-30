Dramatic interruption to business association’s presser on state of Nairobi

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 – There was drama at a Nairobi hotel on Monday when the Chairman of the Nairobi Central Business District Timothy Muriuki was roughed up.

Muriuki who was scheduled to deliver a statement on the state of Nairobi was lifted up off the ground by persons who claimed to be defenders of Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

According to media reports, his attackers even threatened to throw him into the hotel swimming pool.

Muriuki claims to have been injured in the fracas and defended the statement he was about to make as not one intended to unfairly castigate the Governor.

The statement shared on social media reads: “It is escapist, unrealistic and misleading to attribute Nairobi’s current woes to a single institution, let alone the Governor… Spending all our time and energy piling blame on Governor Sonko alone is escapist and diversionary,” the statement reads by way of introduction.

The poor state of Nairobi’s drainage, laxity in garbage collection, insecurity and poor sanitation in general, have led to a piling on of criticism of Sonko’s management.