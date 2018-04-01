Detectives nab extortionist targeting MPs in Tanzania

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- The extortionist suspect targeting Members of Parliament and other high profile individuals has been arrested in Tanzania after a week-long search that took Directorate of Criminal Investigation officers to the neighbouring country.

Wazir Boniface Chacha was nabbed Sunday morning while he was headed to the Democratic Republic of Congo following a week-long intelligence collection and planning involving Kenya and Tanzanian detectives.

DCI Director George Kinoti has told Capital News that the Kenyan officers are being escorted to the Isebania border with the suspect who was traced in Tarime region.

The officers were dispatched last week and worked closely with their counterparts who helped trace the suspect who had registered a mobile phone number in the name of Murang’a Women Representative Sabina Chege.

He had conned several Members of Parliament and Cabinet Secretaries before Sabina raised an alarm that he was using her name.

Kinoti says the suspect,who had also posed as the Personal Assistant to former Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru, will be arraigned in court on Tuesday as the search for more suspects intensify.