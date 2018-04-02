Deported Miguna lands in Toronto, his lawyer Havi says

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 2 – Deported controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna has finally landed in Toronto, Canada, after leaving Dubai International Airport, where he spent four days.

One of his lawyers, Nelson Havi, said Miguna left Dubai on his own violation and with the assistance of the Canadian Consulate in United Arab Emirates.

Through his twitter account, Havi said that he will undergo toxicology tests and treatment for the chemicals used to sedate and poison him and thereafter return.

“Miguna Miguna has, out of his own volition and with the assistance of the Canadian Consulate in UAE, travelled to and arrived in Toronto, Canada. He will undergo toxicology tests and treatment for the chemicals used to sedate and poison him. He will return thereafter,” he said.

Miguna was deported to Dubai after he declined to produce his Canadian passport and sign documents that would allow him entry into Kenya.

The plane carrying the self proclaimed General of National Resistance Movement departed Dubai at 12:50am for Canada.

Miguna accused NASA leader Raila Odinga of sitting pretty with his oppressors even though his tribulations began with him administering the controversial January 30 oath.

This is the third deportation Miguna is facing even as the court ruled in his favour that he be allowed entry into the country.

Recently, Kenya Airport Police Unit (KAPU) commandant Philip Ndolo was removed from command for mishandling the fiasco that marred Miguna’s return.