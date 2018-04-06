David Kimaiyo appointed Non-Executive Chairman of KNH

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – David Kimaiyo has been appointed as Non- Executive Chairman of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) which has been in the headlines lately following a botched-up surgery and doctors’ strike that has paralysed operations at the institution.

In a gazette notice signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Kimaiyo’s appointment takes effect from April 18 up to March 17, 2019.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7(3) of the State Corporations Act, I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint David Mwole Kimaiyo (DR) to the Non Executive Chairperson of the Kenyatta National Hospital, up to 17th March 2019 with effect from the 18th of April 2018. The appointment of Mark Bor is revoked,” the notice stated.

Bor has been transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to chair the board for a period of three years.

“I Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces appoint Mark Bor to be the Chairperson of the Board of Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for a period of three years with effect from 18th April 2018.”

A few consultants have been hired to fill the gap left by their striking counterparts who supervise students at the facility.

Medical students who work in the hospital have joined their striking teachers.

A meeting between the University of Nairobi and the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) held yesterday failed to resolve the crisis.

The union’s Secretary General Ouma Oluga stated that the more than 700 registrars are still on strike, and even if they wanted to go back, the lecturers who teach them are on strike.

Oluga said the registrars handled up to 85 per cent of the work at KNH without pay and that they wanted their lecturers to be treated well and to rid the hospital of systematic issues.