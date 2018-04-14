Dame Daphne Sheldrick remembered for her work as elephant guardian

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – The family of the late Dame Daphne Sheldrick has reported receiving an outpouring of condolences and messages of support as they mourn her passing.

Among those who celebrated Dame Daphne’s life as guardian to hundreds of orphaned elephants, was Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.

Using the Foreign Affairs Twitter handle to convey her condolences: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Dame Daphne Sheldrick. A dedicated campaigner for elephants, who spread her message in a unique and significant manner at the animal orphanage.”

“Her contribution to Kenya’s efforts to protect elephants will be sorely missed.”

The widow to the Founding Warden of the Tsavo East National Park died on April 12 at 83 years of age after a long battle with breast cancer.

Her daughter Angela Sheldrick broke the news on Friday with the family announcing that a condolence book will be made available at the Nairobi Orphanage from Sunday with an online one to go up shortly.

Born and raised in Kenya, Dame Daphne is credited with developing a special milk formula that saw the lives of more than 230 orphaned elephants saved.