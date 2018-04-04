CS Wamalwa to meet with Raila on devolution conference

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa will on Wednesday lead others in a meeting with ODM leader Raila Odinga on the devolution conference set to take place later this month.

The meeting will also be attended by the Council of Governors led by deputy Chair Anne Waiguru and Senate Co-Chair Kangata Irungu.

Over 6,000 participants are expected at the devolution conference, which will mainly focus on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four plan that includes incorporating the county development agenda into the national agenda.

During the last conference in Nakuru, county leaders lobbied the Senate to spearhead the process of amending Article 203 of the Constitution to increase the county allocation of funds to 45 percent of the national revenue.