CS Juma elected Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group chair

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 21 – Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma has been elected Chairperson of the Commonwealth Ministerial Action Group.

Kenya will be taking over from the Commonwealth leadership from Cyprus and will be deputized by Australia.

The Commonwealth, is an intergovernmental organisation of 53 member states that are mainly former territories of the British Empire.

It operates by intergovernmental consensus of the member states, organised through the Commonwealth Secretariat and the non-governmental organisations, through the Commonwealth Foundation.