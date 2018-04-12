CS Amina to meet parliamentary committee over UASU row

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed will on Thursday appear before the joint National Assembly and Senate Committees to shed light on the way forward regarding the Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU).

The joint committee will also be seeking to know the steps taken to bring an end to the strike by dons, which has paralysed learning in public universities for more than 40 days.

The striking lecturers earlier this week defied court orders to resume work and protested the handling of their strike by the government.

They also turned the heat on their employer, the Inter Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF), accusing it of lacking goodwill to table a counter offer in the CBA negotiations.

The union said that there is no goodwill from the government and threatened to stage more demonstration in the next two weeks should their concerns remain unresolved.

Secretary-General Constantine Wasonga said the union would not engage in any form of re-negotiations and insisted their focus had shifted to the 2017-2021 CBA.

Last week, the Employment and Labour Relations court declined to set aside orders declaring the strike illegal.

The court ordered the universities to present the 2017-2021 CBA the Labour Cabinet Secretary within 21 days.