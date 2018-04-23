CS Amina eyes Nairobi Declaration in forthcoming continental education conference

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Ministry of Education is keen to secure a Nairobi declaration at the Pan-African Conference on Education set to kick off on Wednesday.

Speaking on Monday after inspecting facilities at the venue of the three-day conference, Cabinet Secretary Amb Amina Mohamed said the event which will bring together fifty-three education ministers from across the continent will create an opportunity to evaluate gains made in the realization of Sustainable Development Goal number four on inclusive and equitable education.

She said the ministers will also engage on the implementation of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA), a strategy adopted by Heads of State and Government during the 26th African Union Ordinary Session held in Addis Ababa on January 31, 2016.

“We will conduct technical and ministerial meetings and we have a clear mandate to come up with a declaration, hopefully, the Nairobi declaration, which will provide a framework that will take us to the next conference on education,” the CS said.

CESA’s implementation is seen as critical to the realization of African Union’s Agenda 2063 which is aimed at accelerating social-economic transformation in the continent.

CESA is driven by six guiding principles which include skilled human capital, inclusive and equitable education with conditions for lifelong learning, good governance, leadership and accountability in education, quality and relevant education and research, and physical and psychological fitness for learners.

The framework identifies strong political will for reforms in the education sector, peaceful and secure environment, gender equity, equality and sensitivity, resource mobilization and support for training as pillars central to the attainment of quality education in Africa.

Strategic objectives identified under CESA include revitalization of the teaching profession, rehabilitation of learning infrastructure as well as harnessing the capacity for information and communication technology.

Other strategic objectives are enhanced completion rates in various levels of learning, comprehensive and effective literacy programs, strengthening of the science and mathematics curricula, expansion of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) opportunities, expansion of tertiary education and research, promotion of peace and conflict prevention, and enhanced capacity for data collection, management, analysis, communication and use.

The CESA framework is expected to be fully realized by the year 2025.