Creditors of Nairobi County given up to end month to submit claims

Shares

, NAIROBI,Kenya, Apr 9 – Creditors of Nairobi City County have been given until the end of this month to submit their claims to the committee of pending bills and audit of procurement processes for review.

Through a letter by the Chairperson of the Committee PLO Lumumba, the documents to be submitted are required to have background information on the services, works or goods supplied as well as amount being claimed and disclosure of part of payment done.

“Pursuant to its mandate the committee invites any members of the public,suppliers,service providers who have pending bills or payment claims on account of provision of goods,works and service to submit to the committee its claim on or before 30 th April 2018 at 5 PM,”read part of the letter.

The creditors are also required to provide certified letters of Award,Acceptance and completion certificate contract agreement,service level management and local purchase order.

Other documents include demand notes,interim payment certificate and a detailed computation of the bill specifying the principal amount ,interest as applied and taxes if any.

This is in a bid to analyze any unpaid bills on account of provision of goods and services to the county or the previous administration so as to expedite the payment process or make the appropriate recommendations.

The pending bills scrutiny committee was formed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to review and clear pending debts for goods supplied and services rendered in the previous administrations.

The Governor said he inherited a huge amount of bills that had accumulated over the years.

The Lumumba led committee is required to verify and validate details of each pending bill and advise the County accordingly.