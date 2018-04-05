Court rules case against confessed killer Onyancha mistrial

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 5 – The High Court has declared the case against self-confessed serial killer Philip Onyancha a mistrial.

In his ruling, Justice James Wakiaga, ordered a fresh hearing in the case in which Onyancha had been charged with three counts of murder.

The court had initially ruled that he was insane at the time he was committing crimes and that he was put on defence in error.

Onyancha allegedly confessed to killing 19 women and children and was charged alongside Tobias Nyabuhanga Aradi and Douglas Obiero Makori.

The trio however denied killing 14-year-old Anthony Njirwa Muiruri on April 14, 2014 and Jacqueline Chepngetich on May 30, 2008.

The judge had found Onyancha had a case to answer following witness accounts from 13 witnesses, among them two doctors.

Onyancha was arrested in 2010 after confessing he committed multiple killings.