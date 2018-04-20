Council equips 250 PWDs with tools of trade

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Two hundred and fifty persons with disability (PWD) received various tools of trade on Friday by initiative of the National Council for persons with disability aimed at empowering them economically.

Speaking during the launch the Council’s Executive Director Mohammed Gabbow explained that the idea was deemed crucial after success was witnessed in a similar program that saw over 180 council members benefit and their livelihood improved after they were funded to set up dairy farming projects.

Gabbow said that although the program is a pilot, they were confident of its ability to impact the beneficiaries’ livelihoods.

“We have issued various trade tools such as welding machines, hair dressing machines, carpentry tools and other trade tools depending on the business idea presented to us.”

“Our aim is to improve their lives economically especially those who have undergone vocational training but cannot land a job in the mainstream job industry,” he said.

Gabbow also added that the council aimed to invest more money in similar projects with self-help groups already receiving grants for income generating projects.

Moreover, he said the council was set to offer extended support to the funded members in tasks such as marketing, basic book keeping and business registration.

According to a survey carried out by the public service commission two years ago, it established that less than two percent of the population employed in the public service sector are persons with disabilities.

However, the director noted that this was going to change with more persons with disability being funded to further their education.

“We have other several more activities that we also do such as local purchasing order (LPO) financing. We also pay school fees for over 2,000 persons from the primary school level up to the university level with an aim of empowering our members academically,” Gabbow said.

He further challenged the judiciary to hasten the conclusion of cases involving PWDs especially the cases dealing with sexual assault and lamented that most of the cases took more than five years.

The event was graced by the Principal Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection Susan Mochache.