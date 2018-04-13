Correctional Services PS stresses need for self-sustainability

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Correctional Services Principal Secretary Alfred Cheruyiot has emphasized the need to turn prisons into self sustaining entities.

Speaking during a familiarisation tour at the Kamiti Prison, Cheruyiot stated that correctional facilities should be able to source for their own revenue.

“Some of the challenges we are facing in our prisons include Accumulation of pending bills, transport, shortage in housing and overcrowding,” he stated.

The PS encouraged the officers to see the problems at hand as opportunities towards moving the department to greater heights.

It was his first visit to a prison facility and was accompanied by the Commissioner General of Prisons Isaya Osugo.