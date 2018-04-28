Cop killed by city gang terrorizing PSV passengers

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – Police in Nairobi have launched a manhunt for a gang targeting late-night Public Service Vehicles in Nairobi.

The latest incident happened on Friday night when they killed a policeman attached to Ruaraka Police Station and stole his firearm.

The officer was boarding a matatu along Thika Road when it was hijacked by the thugs who in the process of ransacking passengers stumbled on his gun.

One of the gang members stabbed him before he snatched the gun.

“The gang stole from the other passengers before escaping on foot,” reads a police report seen by Capital FM News.

According to witnesses, the officer was not able to act fast to defend himself and other passengers.

While hundreds of Kenyans are victims of such incidents, this is the latest killing of a police officer in the city in a month.

Last month, a police officer was shot dead as he walked to work in Dandora and robbed of his gun.

It is yet to be recovered.